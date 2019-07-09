Jabodon Pt Company Lifted Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $1.80 Million; Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Equinix (EQIX) Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 3,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $519.16. About 181,966 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 7.20M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 19,650 shares to 302,350 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3. Craig Jonathan M. had sold 3,739 shares worth $162,946.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. 3,551 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $1.35M were sold by Schwartz Eric. 2,785 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $1.06M were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D. Shares for $2.15M were sold by Meyers Charles J on Tuesday, January 15. Campbell Michael Earl sold $366,798 worth of stock or 962 shares. STROHMEYER KARL had sold 3,867 shares worth $1.47 million on Tuesday, January 15.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sovran Self Storage Inc by 4,850 shares to 7,201 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 29,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,769 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).