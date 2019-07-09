Jabodon Pt Company Lifted Its Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $1.80 Million; Sawgrass Asset Management Lifted Vmware Cl A Com (VMW) Holding by $5.44 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Com (VMW) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 30,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.20 million, up from 120,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.03. About 1.24M shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces lndustry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive Security; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.83 million activity. 30,095 shares were sold by GELSINGER PATRICK P, worth $4.42M on Friday, January 11. POONEN SANJAY also sold $2.39M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New Com (NYSE:CHE) by 4,220 shares to 935 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Hldgs Corp Com by 9,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,090 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,277 shares to 977 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes.