Jabodon Pt Company Lifted By $772,962 Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding; Site Centers (SITC) SI Increased By 5.87%

Site Centers Corp (NYSE:SITC) had an increase of 5.87% in short interest. SITC’s SI was 7.12 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.87% from 6.72 million shares previously. With 1.04M avg volume, 7 days are for Site Centers Corp (NYSE:SITC)’s short sellers to cover SITC’s short positions. The SI to Site Centers Corp’s float is 5.13%. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 622,392 shares traded. SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has risen 5.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.63% the S&P500.

Jabodon Pt Company increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 38.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jabodon Pt Company acquired 16,446 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Jabodon Pt Company holds 59,122 shares with $2.79M value, up from 42,676 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $13.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 1.86M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB

Among 6 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $6000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is -2.23% below currents $52.85 stock price. Seagate Technology had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 1 by Craig Hallum. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 20 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 20. The stock of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 13 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd holds 0.06% or 380 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 69,753 shares. 1.71 million were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Ltd Co. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 15,195 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Trustmark Financial Bank Department accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cypress Capital has 0.07% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cornerstone invested in 368 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 71,399 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 11,444 shares stake. Windward Management Ca owns 50,036 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Raymond James And Assoc holds 1.35M shares. Bankshares Of The West holds 0.05% or 9,516 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering SITE Centers Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:SITC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SITE Centers Corp. Common Stock has $1400 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14’s average target is -5.72% below currents $14.85 stock price. SITE Centers Corp. Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since June 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Mizuho.

