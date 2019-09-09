Jabodon Pt Company Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW); Lyon William Homes (WLH) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Trimmed Holding

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 527,604 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 702,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $683.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 117,112 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH)

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company's stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,277 shares to 977 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A., worth $115,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.51M for 17.95 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.