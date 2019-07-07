Jabodon Pt Company Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW); Coho Partners LTD Maintains Stake in Dollar General (DG)

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 39,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.65M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.26 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 6.45M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250. SCHWAB CHARLES R sold $11.76 million worth of stock.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 124,500 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $50.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.