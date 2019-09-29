Jabodon Pt Company Increases Position in Alliance Data Systems (ADS); Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 64.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 18,475 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 11,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 272,571 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CHANGES CERTAIN PLATFORM APIS TO BE MORE RESTRICTIVE; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: A Tense Exchange Involving Palantir; 09/04/2018 – Kevin Roose: Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg personally emailed activists in Myanmar last week, after they accused him of inaction; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: As Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies to Congress, Senators Markey and Blumenthal Introduce Privacy Bill of Rights; 15/05/2018 – WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 27/03/2018 – Billionaire Peter Thiel allegedly worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytics, says whistleblower Christopher Wylie

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mcf Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 7 shares. U S Global Invsts reported 6,836 shares. 2,557 are held by Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Cibc Mkts Corp has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 10,895 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 0.01% stake. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Malaga Cove Limited Com holds 0.41% or 4,579 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie reported 22,864 shares. First Personal Financial Ser holds 0% or 52 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 0% or 83,752 shares. Moreover, Riverpark Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Nomura Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 7,577 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78B and $47.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 6,309 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 11,140 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.24 million shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. 168,749 are owned by Horan Capital Mngmt. Whitnell And reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,604 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Melvin Capital Lp has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 3.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, 10 has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,010 shares. Chilton Lc accumulated 3,416 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bloom Tree Prns Llc invested in 279,058 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc accumulated 1,287 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Llc owns 1,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

