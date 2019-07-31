Jabodon Pt Company Increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position; Decatur Capital Management Increases Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN)

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 5.64M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 43,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,979 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, up from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 1.45 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 5,015 shares to 49,889 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 36,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,625 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc..

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $115,250 activity. $115,250 worth of stock was bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

