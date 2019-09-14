Jabodon Pt Company Holds Position in Facebook (FB); As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stock Rose, Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Cut by $810,000 Its Holding

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.91M shares traded or 28.31% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 3,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 11,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile DAUs Quarter End 1.45B; 16/05/2018 – Facebook sparks speculation with bet on blockchain lab; 20/03/2018 – ITALY REGULATOR AGCOM REQUESTED FROM FACEBOOK INFO ON DATA USE; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Military Tax Questions Answered During Facebook Live Event; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 12/04/2018 – Tesla, NTSB clash over Autopilot investigation; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in testimony there will always be a version of Facebook that users can access without paying; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE SEEKS DATA FROM FACEBOOK; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends political data analytics firm that worked on Trump’s presidential campaign; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 3% after a bad weekend of news

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “OPKO Health Switches to Multichannel Veeva CRM to Drive More Effective Customer Engagement – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

