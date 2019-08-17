Jabodon Pt Company Holds Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW); Financial Counselors Has Raised Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $1.91 Million

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 5.95M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 21,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 190,071 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, up from 168,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 19,650 shares to 302,350 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. On Friday, May 3 Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc has 0.03% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 23,102 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Blair William Il holds 0.08% or 295,989 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Interest Limited reported 19,000 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc holds 21,190 shares. Principal Incorporated has invested 0.15% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 673,565 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Alps Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 8.83 million shares. Fil Limited reported 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.47% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 46,816 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,064 shares to 123,711 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,130 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 33,824 shares. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 22,944 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.58% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 299,024 shares. Kistler stated it has 9,408 shares. The California-based Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,792 shares. Moreover, At Bank & Trust has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,389 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nine Masts reported 6,768 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Provident Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 4,150 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 16,445 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,894 shares. Trustco Fincl Bank Corporation N Y accumulated 0.52% or 5,248 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.