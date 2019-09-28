Jabodon Pt Company Has Upped Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holding by $1.75 Million; Loews Has Trimmed General Mtrs Co (GM) Position as Stock Rose

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 63.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 73,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 187,808 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52 million, up from 114,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 1.85M shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 333,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83M, down from 353,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.65 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/04/2018 – S.Korea minister says GM Korea needs to be able to survive on own in long-term; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; 04/05/2018 – Ex-Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged in U.S. over diesel scandal; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 17/05/2018 – REG-Mechan Controls Plc GM Statement; 27/03/2018 – S.Korea’s due diligence on GM’s local unit going ‘smoothly’; 18/04/2018 – General Motors replaces Cadillac boss with GM Canada chief; 23/05/2018 – TRUMP SAYS SEEKING TO DETERMINE IF IMPORTS IMPACT U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY -STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2025 Fixed Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.95 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group In (NYSE:JEC) by 20,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education I.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.