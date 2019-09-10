Jabodon Pt Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Trinity Inds (TRN) by $421,407 as Valuation Declined; Ingalls & Snyder Upped United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $576,512

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 4,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 113,027 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, up from 108,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $133.2. About 1.78M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 1.51 million shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 parent results; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY: $449.4M IN OUTSTANDING NOTES CAN BE REDEEMED; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING 3; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION NOTICE FOR 3 7/8% CONV SUB NOTES; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY NET LOSS HK$608.3M VS LOSS HK$441.5M YEAR AGO

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.58 million for 12.85 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 9,387 shares to 346,566 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,985 shares, and cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

