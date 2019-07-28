Jabodon Pt Company Has Lowered Trinity Inds (TRN) Stake by $421,407 as Market Value Declined; Commvault Systems (CVLT) Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $840,384 as Share Price Declined

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 87.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122,000, down from 15,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 433,441 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/05/2018 – Magna5 Achieves Highly-Coveted Premier Status among Commvault Service Provider; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT OPS COMMITTEE TO WORK ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW; 02/04/2018 – CommVault: ‘Has Had Initial Discussions with Elliott’; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – COMMVAULT’S OPERATING REVIEW SHOULD BE OVERSEEN BY A NEWLY FORMED OPERATING COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 03/04/2018 – The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Announces New Governance Initiatives to Support Strategic Transformation Plan; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in CommVault; 22/04/2018 – DJ CommVault Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLT); 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ELLIOTT, COMMVAULT SHOULD DISCUSS PLANS INCLUDING REVIEW OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD ADDITIONS, OPERATIONAL GOALS

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 2.45M shares traded or 106.44% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 09/03/2018 – Japan’s ldemitsu acquires Australia’s Trinity Petroleum Services; 09/05/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Make the Move into Another New State; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe; 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND; 23/04/2018 – U.K. GV’T HAS CONCERNS RE: TRINITY MIRROR/NORTHERN & SHELL DEAL; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SUN WEIYING WILL BE RE-DESIGNATED FROM NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CVLT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Commvault Appoints Riccardo Di Blasio As Chief Revenue Officer – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $7.26 million activity. 3,888 shares were sold by WALKER DAVID F, worth $264,112 on Tuesday, February 5. BUNTE AL sold 64,167 shares worth $4.35M. The insider Merrill Gary sold $93,998. PULVER DAN had sold 7,500 shares worth $507,450. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider SMITH GARY B sold $510,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.11% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 17,241 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 114,775 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 225,728 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Principal Gru Incorporated reported 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 5,472 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 3.89M shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 24,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 391,999 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10,453 shares. Metropolitan Life Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 25,631 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 13,700 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 94,781 shares to 98,149 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) by 21,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).