Jabodon Pt Company Has Increased Position in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $1.80 Million as Stock Declined; Mountain Lake Investment Management Position In National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Was Has Lifted

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 5.50M shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 8.74 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 124,500 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $50.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.