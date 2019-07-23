Jabodon Pt Company Has Cut Trinity Inds (TRN) Stake By $421,407; Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Lamprell (LON:LAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lamprell had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Canaccord Genuity. See Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) latest ratings:

Jabodon Pt Company decreased Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) stake by 20.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as Trinity Inds Inc (TRN)’s stock declined 15.78%. The Jabodon Pt Company holds 76,500 shares with $1.66M value, down from 96,567 last quarter. Trinity Inds Inc now has $2.62B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 929,435 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.95 TO $1.20; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY REVENUE HK$1.7B; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING 3; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express deal; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – ON MARCH 15, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED WAREHOUSE LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND AVAILABILITY OF FACILITY THROUGH MARCH 15, 2021

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.36M for 17.98 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trinity Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) rating on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Sector Weight” rating and $30 target. Mizuho maintained Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TRN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating.