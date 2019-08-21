Jabodon Pt Company Has Boosted The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Trimmed Position in Marathon Oil (MRO) by $481,648

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 30,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 67,498 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 97,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 2.66 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Financial Bank reported 107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jabodon Pt Co has 5.17% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 143,501 shares. Mraz Amerine & stated it has 0.63% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Johnson Financial Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Graybill Bartz & Associates Limited holds 1.61% or 53,990 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 6,647 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 675 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 33,314 are held by Regions Corporation. 47,993 were accumulated by Synovus Fin Corporation. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 221,291 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc reported 2,261 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Marietta Investment Limited Com holds 0.82% or 61,062 shares.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 124,500 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $50.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 264,180 are held by Twin Capital Mngmt Inc. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.63% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 559,889 shares. Asset Strategies invested in 17,280 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 56,431 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 989,657 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Howe And Rusling reported 1,414 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Llc has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.04% or 93,997 shares. Eaton Vance owns 124,956 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 154,618 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 1.13M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Waratah Capital holds 0.38% or 215,193 shares. Stack Finance invested in 1.84% or 921,464 shares. Town And Country Bancorporation And Dba First Bankers stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

