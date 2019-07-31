Jabodon Pt Company Decreased Its Stake in Trinity Inds (TRN) by $421,407 as Market Valuation Declined; Ashford Capital Management Position In Franco (FNV) Was Has Upped

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 17,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,928 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 126,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 549,458 shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 1.31 million shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SU XIAO WILL BE APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER CORP TMCXU.O SAYS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 30.0 MLN UNITS PRICED AT $10.00/UNIT; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.95 TO $1.20; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two Notes In Trinity Square 2015-1 Plc, A Uk Rmbs Transaction; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Nego; 15/05/2018 – B. Riley FBR Acts as Sole Book-Running Manager of $300 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering for Trinity Merger Corp; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 302 shares to 318 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 1,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,667 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA).

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76 million for 14.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

