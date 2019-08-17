Jabodon Pt Company Decreased Holding in Trinity Inds (TRN) as Shares Declined; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Rose While Cushing Asset Management LP Raised Its Holding

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 86.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.32M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 783,215 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 945,498 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Co Name of Arcosa, Inc; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING WILL RELINQUISH HIS POSITION AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – Peace Corps: Trinity University: Returned Volunteer Panel; 01/05/2018 – U.K. Government Refers Trinity Mirror-Northern Shell Deal to Regulators; 11/04/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR PLC TNI.L CMA DEADLINE FOR INITIAL DECISION IS 7 JUNE 2018; 06/03/2018 – Corin Group Launches Trinity™ Dual Mobility System for Hip Replacement at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Trinity Industries: After Infrastructure Spinoff, VP and Acctg Chief Mary Henderson Expected to Leave to Become Accounting Chief at the Infrastructure Company; 05/04/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Strengthen Their Partnership as They Enter a New Market; 03/05/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR: 20.67% VOTES AGAINST POLITICAL DONATIONS AT AGM

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Trinity Industries’s (NYSE:TRN) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Trinity Industries (TRN) Board Approves Arcosa Separation – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associate Lp has invested 0.04% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). First Personal Financial Serv reported 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 28,686 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 3.82% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 2.46 million shares. Blackrock has 12.14M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 3,817 shares. Hilltop holds 12,537 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Valueact Hldgs LP accumulated 21.90M shares or 5.23% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv holds 560,142 shares. Boston Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 25,123 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 37,190 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 126,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 625 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Tortoise Mgmt holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76 million for 12.11 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan: Top-Tier MLP, Attractive Risk-Adjusted Yield, And The Dangers Of Indexing – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Tackles Investor Concerns – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream: What’s Next After A Stellar Second Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream eyes Cushing-to-Houston pipeline with Midland origin – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 104,101 shares to 12,980 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,569 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).