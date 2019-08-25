Jabodon Pt Company Cut Stake in Trinity Inds (TRN) as Stock Value Declined; Southernsun Asset Management Trimmed Idex Corp. (IEX) Position by $6.03 Million; Shares Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (IEX) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 39,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 240,103 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.43 million, down from 280,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.55. About 498,666 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 1.24 million shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 08/03/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror to rebrand after Express deal; 28/04/2018 – First Coast News: Source: Trinity Christian grad Jeff Holland to sign with Denver Broncos; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 477,055 shares. Aperio Lc has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 59,048 shares. Shine Advisory reported 3,383 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 806,535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Hennessy Advisors holds 476,300 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 31,460 shares. Advisory Networks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 5,750 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 1,168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 32,555 shares. Cwm owns 200 shares. Fund Management Sa stated it has 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.73M for 27.49 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares to 850,570 shares, valued at $45.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru holds 1,681 shares. 6,260 were accumulated by Johnson Investment Counsel. Old Natl Bancorp In holds 1,880 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 5,851 were accumulated by Ls Investment Ltd Liability. Franklin Street Advsr Nc invested in 0.51% or 24,125 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc stated it has 4,909 shares. Asset accumulated 4,844 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.46% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 486,400 shares. Shine Advisory Services holds 168 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 12,953 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Inc, a New York-based fund reported 712,749 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).