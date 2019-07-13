Jabil (JBL) Shares Rose While Texas Yale Capital Lowered Its Position by $2.66 Million; Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Valuation Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lifted Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26M, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 450,558 shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 683,075 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 13,926 shares to 148,781 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (FM).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $194,355 activity.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.52M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc reported 45,118 shares stake. 60,970 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 6.54 million shares. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca has invested 0.08% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 19.09M shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). 1832 Asset LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). 84,981 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Westpac Bk owns 31,236 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 65,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd reported 13,954 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 13.64 million shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust has 12,386 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 365,996 shares.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 38,650 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $30.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 28,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM).