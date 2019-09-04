Jabil (JBL) Shares Rose While Texas Yale Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.66 Million; Harvey Partners Decreased Its Liquidity Services (LQDT) Position by $805,000

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 1.45M shares traded or 31.22% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital Strategy Practice; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 98,703 shares traded or 20.01% up from the average. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $95.89 million for 10.41 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability Company accumulated 123,869 shares. Amp Investors Ltd holds 31,100 shares. 2.84M were reported by Goldman Sachs. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). 7,791 were reported by Gideon Advisors. Pzena Mngmt Llc holds 0.22% or 1.51 million shares. Com Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 7,892 shares. 81,420 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Shelton Mgmt invested 0.04% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 37,700 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 75,005 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 9,794 shares to 34,204 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 61,203 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 5,019 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 2,181 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd stated it has 49,189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited has 468,851 shares. 10,249 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Robotti Robert holds 0.03% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) or 11,475 shares. 1.64 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). 224 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. 130,422 were accumulated by Sei. The New York-based Harvey Limited Liability Company has invested 3.48% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,557 shares stake. Roumell Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 481,257 shares stake. Principal Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 214,119 shares.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.