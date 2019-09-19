Jabil (JBL) Shares Rose While Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Position by $5.00 Million; As National Health Investors (NHI) Share Price Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Boosted Stake

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 81.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 161,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The hedge fund held 35,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 196,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 232,333 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL); 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies: Agreement Will Expand Production to Jabil’s Ops in Guadalajara, Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 30,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 797,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.19 million, up from 766,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in National Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 64,428 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr; 14/03/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – THE OVERALL PROGRAMME IS VALUED AT MORE THAN EUR 3 BILLION TO THE NHI CONSORTIUM; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys 2.2% Position in National Health Investors; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities For $69.75 Million

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.51 million for 11.32 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

