Jabil (JBL) Shares Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Increased Position; As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Cut Its Holding

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 330,414 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 214.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 55,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 81,420 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 25,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 1.23M shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital Strategy Practice

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,887 shares to 6,083 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 58,393 shares to 8,110 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 11,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,722 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).