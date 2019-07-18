Jabil (JBL) Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $2.66 Million; East Coast Asset Management Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has Trimmed by $1.68 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.88. About 1.95M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 806,637 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital Strategy Practice; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,741 shares to 128,605 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.65 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5.40M shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc reported 11,466 shares. 34,443 were accumulated by East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc has 4,084 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ajo LP owns 331,639 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. First City Cap invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 15,169 shares. Addenda Cap Inc has invested 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 74,834 shares. Fairview Cap Investment Lc accumulated 0.01% or 3,630 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Invesco holds 0.07% or 2.86M shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 126,094 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 50,078 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 9,794 shares to 34,204 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 7,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $194,355 activity.