Jabil (JBL) Shareholder Boston Partners Trimmed Its Stake; Ares Management Boosted Its Holding in Whitehorse Fin (WHF) by $1.48 Million

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 190,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.05 million, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 514,681 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 54,578 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $107.92 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 40,806 shares to 69,552 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 401,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold JBL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 7.64% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 105,949 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability has 179,345 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 221 shares. Prudential accumulated 1.25 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 94,416 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 269 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors. Kbc Gp Nv owns 199,468 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Assetmark owns 108 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 0.68% or 247,374 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Plc has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Schroder Invest Management Group owns 0% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 49,180 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 24,209 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 0.06% or 40,476 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 70,750 shares. 12,001 are owned by Panagora Asset.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors Inc reported 24,827 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce reported 34,919 shares stake. Raymond James Associate reported 101,168 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Inc Public Limited reported 106,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 13,260 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 1,800 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Rech Incorporated has invested 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 36,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 296,029 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 37,412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Muzinich & Co owns 123,057 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,083 shares. 16,636 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).