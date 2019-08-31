Jabil (JBL) Share Price Rose While James Investment Research Lowered Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Meritage Portfolio Management Has Raised by $1.13 Million Its Stake

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 45.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 20,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 24,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 45,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 1.21M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Net $37.3M; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 35,996 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 31,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,216 are owned by Riverpark Advsr. Sands Cap Mgmt Llc holds 2.89% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3.51 million shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 276,090 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate has invested 1.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Zweig owns 54,533 shares. Sunbelt owns 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,627 shares. Strs Ohio reported 606,898 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 2.87 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability invested in 0.3% or 10,683 shares. Birinyi Assoc Inc has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 957 were accumulated by Auxier Asset. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ftb Advsr invested in 0.05% or 2,376 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs reported 2,316 shares stake.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39,654 shares to 53,813 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 51,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,797 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $106.58M for 10.44 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Silver Trust Etf (SLV) by 33,530 shares to 96,400 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 10,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).