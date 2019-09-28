Jabil (JBL) Share Price Rose While Amg Funds Lowered Its Stake; As Carnival (CCL) Market Value Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42M shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 12,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 19,134 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605,000, down from 31,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 2.43M shares traded or 93.63% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement With Jabil Inc; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold JBL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 7.64% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.11M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 144,700 were reported by Putnam Invests Ltd Company. Ftb Advisors reported 221 shares. Private Ocean invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Omers Administration has 40,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 28,282 shares. 100 were accumulated by Jnba Finance Advsr. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 15,987 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 6,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 241,040 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 129,300 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com accumulated 86,600 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 115,052 shares. Hbk Invests LP invested in 12,659 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Equity reported 502,273 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,491 shares to 100,508 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,084 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Magnetar Financial Lc holds 0.01% or 7,782 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc invested in 641,215 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bankshares has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 200 shares. Regions Finance Corporation holds 23,853 shares. British Columbia Invest stated it has 76,031 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 8,065 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,800 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.08% or 102,592 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 203 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 943,411 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Trust Investment Advsr, Indiana-based fund reported 19,810 shares.