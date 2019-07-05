Jabil (JBL) Market Value Rose While Texas Yale Capital Has Cut Stake; Granite Point Capital Management LP Boosted Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Position by $5.78 Million; Stock Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 1.03M shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 90.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 39.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.30M market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.465. About 764,952 shares traded or 46.82% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On 2U Inc (TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/19: (AXTA) (EROS) (JILL) Higher; (SESN) (QUIK) (LZB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 1.02 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,424 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 365,805 shares. Globeflex Lp reported 0.33% stake. Adage Cap Ltd invested in 0.06% or 921,700 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 22,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 74,000 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 86,800 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc holds 0.01% or 457,700 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Llc holds 915,453 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP owns 283,500 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma owns 65,934 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $194,355 activity.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.53 million for 11.39 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 19,257 shares to 43,133 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (FM) by 15,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) by 443,100 shares to 106,900 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $33,110 activity. $25,484 worth of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) was sold by Cashman Christopher Michael.