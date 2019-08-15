Jabil (JBL) Holding Increased by Convergence Investment Partners Llc; Quest Diagnostics (PG) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (PG) by 81.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 179,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 221,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.8. About 5.47M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 143.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 27,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 11,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 441,924 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Net $37.3M; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Community Natl Bank Na has 0% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 200 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 16,919 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Signaturefd Ltd holds 1,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 81,420 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.02% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 2.84M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Amp Capital Invsts holds 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 31,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has invested 0.06% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Ing Groep Nv owns 45,228 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paradigm Capital Management Ny has 1.72% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 737,900 shares. Assetmark reported 103 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated owns 52 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 101,096 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Jabil Inc. (JBL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AT&T and Badger Technologies Bringing 5G-Enabled Autonomous Robots to Retail – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James Upgrades Jabil On Legal Combo Of Tactical Metric Inflection, Structural Improvements – Benzinga” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Jabil Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,065 shares to 182,415 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,534 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.28 million were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability. 54,470 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc accumulated 9,852 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Capital Invest Ltd Company owns 149,709 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri stated it has 32,801 shares. Security Trust owns 50,273 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.62% stake. Sky Invest Gp Limited invested in 2.68% or 70,221 shares. Bancorp reported 1.28 million shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Swedbank holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.31 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Com Limited owns 2,730 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Hamel Assoc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 69,388 shares. Reliant Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.54% stake. Moreover, Barry Investment Advisors Lc has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 0.86% or 124,100 shares.