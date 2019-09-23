Jabil Inc. (JBL) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is a company in the Printed Circuit Boards industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Jabil Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.32% of all Printed Circuit Boards’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jabil Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.10% of all Printed Circuit Boards companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Jabil Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jabil Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 1.40% Industry Average 1.18% 13.66% 4.86%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Jabil Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jabil Inc. N/A 29 18.09 Industry Average 46.21M 3.91B 31.85

Jabil Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Jabil Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jabil Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.89

$36 is the consensus target price of Jabil Inc., with a potential upside of 17.34%. As a group, Printed Circuit Boards companies have a potential upside of 25.89%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Jabil Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jabil Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jabil Inc. -0.23% -3.35% 1.41% 17.68% 10.13% 24.57% Industry Average 6.02% 11.51% 44.43% 27.50% 15.22% 35.45%

For the past year Jabil Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Jabil Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Jabil Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.03 Quick Ratio. Jabil Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jabil Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Jabil Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, Jabil Inc.’s peers are 17.90% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

Jabil Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jabil Inc.’s competitors beat Jabil Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It provides electronics design, production, and product management services. The company offers electronic circuit design services, including application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services, as well as designs plastic and metal enclosures that comprise the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also specializes in three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as the provision of various industrial design, advance mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company offers computer-assisted design services, such as PCBA design, and PCBA design validation and verification services, as well as other consulting services, which include the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it provides product and process validation services that comprise product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution development services. Additionally, the company offers systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It provides its services to companies in the automotive, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, emerging growth, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit, Inc. and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.