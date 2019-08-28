Jabil Inc. (JBL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Printed Circuit Boards companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jabil Inc. has 92.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 61.32% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Jabil Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.10% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Jabil Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jabil Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 1.40% Industry Average 1.18% 13.66% 4.86%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Jabil Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jabil Inc. N/A 29 18.09 Industry Average 46.21M 3.91B 31.85

Jabil Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Jabil Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jabil Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.17

$26 is the consensus price target of Jabil Inc., with a potential upside of 0.31%. The potential upside of the peers is 2.86%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Jabil Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jabil Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jabil Inc. -0.23% -3.35% 1.41% 17.68% 10.13% 24.57% Industry Average 6.02% 11.51% 44.43% 27.50% 15.22% 35.45%

For the past year Jabil Inc. has weaker performance than Jabil Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Jabil Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Jabil Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.03 Quick Ratio. Jabil Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jabil Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Jabil Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jabil Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.18 which is 17.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Jabil Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Jabil Inc.’s competitors beat Jabil Inc.

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It provides electronics design, production, and product management services. The company offers electronic circuit design services, including application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services, as well as designs plastic and metal enclosures that comprise the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also specializes in three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as the provision of various industrial design, advance mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company offers computer-assisted design services, such as PCBA design, and PCBA design validation and verification services, as well as other consulting services, which include the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it provides product and process validation services that comprise product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution development services. Additionally, the company offers systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It provides its services to companies in the automotive, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, emerging growth, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit, Inc. and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.