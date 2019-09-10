Jabil Inc. (JBL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Printed Circuit Boards company, Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Jabil Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.32% of all Printed Circuit Boards’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jabil Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.10% of all Printed Circuit Boards companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Jabil Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jabil Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 1.40% Industry Average 1.18% 13.66% 4.86%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Jabil Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Jabil Inc. N/A 29 18.09 Industry Average 46.21M 3.91B 31.85

Jabil Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Jabil Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jabil Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.89

Jabil Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $36, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. The potential upside of the peers is 25.89%. Given Jabil Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Jabil Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Jabil Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jabil Inc. -0.23% -3.35% 1.41% 17.68% 10.13% 24.57% Industry Average 6.02% 11.51% 44.43% 27.50% 15.22% 35.45%

For the past year Jabil Inc. has weaker performance than Jabil Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Jabil Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Jabil Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.03 Quick Ratio. Jabil Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jabil Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Jabil Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, Jabil Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.18 which is 17.90% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Jabil Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jabil Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Jabil Inc.

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It provides electronics design, production, and product management services. The company offers electronic circuit design services, including application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services, as well as designs plastic and metal enclosures that comprise the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also specializes in three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as the provision of various industrial design, advance mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company offers computer-assisted design services, such as PCBA design, and PCBA design validation and verification services, as well as other consulting services, which include the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it provides product and process validation services that comprise product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution development services. Additionally, the company offers systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It provides its services to companies in the automotive, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, emerging growth, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit, Inc. and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.