Jabil Circuit (JBL) Stake Has Lifted by At Bancorp; As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Advisory Services Network Has Raised Its Position by $748,009

At Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 19,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 51,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 32,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 1.23 million shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Expands in Israel with the Opening of Optics Technology Innovation Center; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 3,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,086 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 5,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 7,700 shares to 6,803 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 41,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,456 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,633 shares to 4,720 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 116,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,902 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).