Jabil Circuit (JBL) Position Raised by At Bancorp; Prospector Partners Lowered General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $4.63 Million

At Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 19,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 51,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 32,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 512,897 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 27,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 30,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.45. About 331,828 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 77,975 shares to 485,429 shares, valued at $33.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 138,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 21,900 shares to 231,300 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

