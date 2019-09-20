Jabil Circuit (JBL) Holder Earnest Partners Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Has Upped Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit (JBL) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 123,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 75 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 123,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Jabil Circuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 463,589 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 36.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 36,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 135,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 99,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 4.74 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36,800 shares to 35,500 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 81,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,900 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.51 million for 11.20 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37,333 shares to 651,087 shares, valued at $83.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) by 34,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).