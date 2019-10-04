J2 Global (JCOM) Shares Rose While Portolan Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose While 1832 Asset Management LP Trimmed Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 78.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 73,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 165,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, up from 92,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 32,806 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 129,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.39 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $226.04. About 456,576 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shareholders Booked A 10% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT declares $0.095 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Tower adds Lockheed’s Tanner to board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Amendment to its Credit Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Inv has invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,171 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc reported 12,619 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings accumulated 1,010 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America reported 1,272 shares stake. Fiera Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Brown Advisory Llc stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). North Mgmt reported 74,441 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Grassi Investment has invested 1.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cleararc reported 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.2% or 84,069 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.49% or 4.07M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 42,953 shares stake. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 52,866 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 1.31 million shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 84,493 shares to 94,857 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 332,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.8% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 7,715 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Jackson Square Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 2.21M shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 64,371 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Camarda Limited Liability Company invested in 13 shares. 11,659 were reported by Menta Capital Ltd. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,745 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Panagora Asset Management holds 4,334 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 110,138 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 29 shares. 7,831 were reported by Meeder Asset. Amp Cap, Australia-based fund reported 4,100 shares.