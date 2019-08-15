J2 Global (JCOM) Shareholder S&T Bank Trimmed Its Stake; Meredith (MDP) Stake Lifted by Act Ii Management Lp

S&T Bank decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 7,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 87,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 95,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.2. About 200,317 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 64,464 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Paul Karpowicz, Local Media Group President, to Retire June 30; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 21/03/2018 – Meredith puts titles including Time and Fortune on the block; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Conducting Portfolio Review of All Its Media Assets, Will Divest Those Not Core; 07/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Morning Notes: Bennett, Meredith, Giants, Pats; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Debt Reduction in FY19; 15/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports lllustrated titles; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Layoffs begin at Time Inc. after Meredith merger; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – APPROXIMATELY 200 EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED THAT THEIR POSITIONS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hires bankers to sell off unwanted magazines

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares to 736,738 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Finance Limited Co invested in 0% or 13 shares. Campbell & Com Investment Adviser Limited reported 0.13% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 1.73 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 2,438 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 7,307 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) reported 11 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 11,400 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 818,884 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 71,621 shares. 20,873 are held by Citigroup. Congress Asset Ma reported 52,327 shares stake. Clark Estates has invested 0.64% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) -7.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “j2 Global Larger Than S&P 500 Component Under Armour – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “J2 Global to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in August – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Bowen Hanes holds 465,300 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd has 1.78% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 33,025 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 33,728 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested in 0.06% or 10,875 shares. Teton Advsr holds 33,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 18,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.01% or 4,463 shares. Naples Global Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 6,430 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 2,511 shares. 14,300 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 195 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Group has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 4,788 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.