J2 Global (JCOM) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Lifted Position by $2.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cooper Cos (COO) Holder Bessemer Group Has Cut Position

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 6,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 478,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.77 million, down from 484,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $337.12. About 133,710 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 26,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 92,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 66,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 164,581 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 33,259 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated accumulated 101,129 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cardinal Mgmt Ltd Com Ct reported 760,464 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co has 14,710 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Group Incorporated stated it has 7,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Retirement Of Alabama reported 125,795 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). J Goldman & Co LP owns 21,325 shares. Mackay Shields has invested 0.05% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 818,884 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt has 185 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 11,672 shares to 213,170 shares, valued at $19.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,958 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc..

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38M for 26.67 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5,306 shares to 21,918 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 60,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,979 shares, and has risen its stake in American Software Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:AMSWA).