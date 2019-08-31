J2 Global (JCOM) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $5.62 Million as Market Value Rose; Rbf Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) as Share Value Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 69.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 65,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 28,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 93,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 154,849 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 30,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 37,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 163,681 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 13/03/2018 – CSG Systems Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate For 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – NEW DEBT AGREEMENT INCREASED CSG’S LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES POSITION BY ABOUT $30 MLN; 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 21/05/2018 – CSG Names Rolland Johns As Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING GROUP WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,000 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CSG Unveils the Next Evolution of Field Service Management Technology – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CSG Systems International declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSGS Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CSG Systems International (CSGS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

