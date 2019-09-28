J2 Global (JCOM) Shareholder Clark Estates Trimmed Its Position by $616,000; Centurylink Investment Management Company Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered as Share Value Declined

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 40,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, down from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 237,887 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 1,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, down from 4,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Aims to Boost Echo Sales by Targeting Bored Children

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 204,249 shares to 784,249 shares, valued at $28.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Clark Mgmt Gru Inc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 382,554 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.53% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Eulav Asset Management stated it has 39,300 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Bowling Port Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,156 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0.15% or 393,318 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 19,100 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 34,229 shares. Us Bank De reported 15,158 shares. Cardinal Management accumulated 9,452 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 8,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 86,830 are owned by Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 401,846 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 18,343 shares.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $76.48 million for 14.09 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

