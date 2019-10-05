J2 Global (JCOM) Shareholder Clark Estates Has Decreased Position by $616,000; Skba Capital Management Upped Its Position in American Intl Group (AIG) by $5.99 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 112,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 468,545 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96 million, up from 355,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.21M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 40,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59 million, down from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 214,343 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $78.83M for 14.40 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 60,000 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 11,242 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 31,552 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt holds 11,345 shares. Shelton Mgmt invested in 3,256 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Assoc accumulated 23 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has 8,614 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 9,221 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 14,961 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,000 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 147,061 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 24,347 shares.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JCOM or WDAY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on October 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) -7.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “j2 Global Is A Sleeper – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “j2 Global Communications (JCOM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 16,042 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Gp Inc reported 125,804 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 23,402 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com invested in 44,398 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 0.83% or 554,521 shares in its portfolio. Holowesko Prtn Ltd holds 5.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.14M shares. Old National National Bank In has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 43,600 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 540,843 shares. Eos Management LP reported 0.52% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). First Republic Invest Management invested in 0.07% or 250,317 shares. Cap Advsrs Inc Ok invested in 0.66% or 249,399 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 12,105 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 301,819 shares. Regent Inv has invested 0.2% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 6,720 shares to 275,750 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,930 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).