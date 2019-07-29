J2 Global (Jcom) (JCOM) Stock Price Rose While Corbyn Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; Premier Asset Managment Lifted Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $381,300

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (JCOM) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 13,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 124,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global (Jcom) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 174,766 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset accumulated 0.36% or 4,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com, Korea-based fund reported 115,517 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.73% or 261,099 shares. 7,300 are owned by Independent Investors. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,717 shares. Harbour Invest Ltd Co stated it has 9,819 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & Co stated it has 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Twin Cap Management has 0.98% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 160,859 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 27,956 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Endurance Wealth Management Inc accumulated 2,678 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zacks Inv has 1.95% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Hendershot Invs has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). South Dakota Council reported 177,433 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 978 shares to 24,885 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 31,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,984 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.50M for 16.12 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp reported 27,888 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 2.18M shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 4,390 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 0.16% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 168,904 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 7,529 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Com holds 14,400 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 24,208 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 82,800 shares. Cwm Lc owns 86 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.02% or 4.46M shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 6,300 shares. Profund Advsr Llc has invested 0.16% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).