J2 Global (JCOM) Holding Has Increased by Brave Asset Management Inc; Net 1 Ueps Technologies Co (UEPS) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $4.99 Million as Share Value Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (UEPS) by 80.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 408,109 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 159,161 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 66.03% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 09/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MARCH 9, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH IT CAN BORROW UP TO ZAR 210 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL; 23/03/2018 – Net 1 Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 23/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA COURT ORDERS NET 1 UNIT TO REPAY ZAR316M TO GOVT; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 07/03/2018 – JAPANESE SOLD NET 1,188.5BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT CPS IS IN DISPUTE WITH WELFARE AGENCY OVER CHARGES; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Net $3M; 24/05/2018 – S. Africa Seeks Order to Pay Net 1 as Company Pleads Losses

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 14,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 69,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 54,283 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 637,123 shares. Eulav Asset has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,400 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Llc has 0.04% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). J Goldman & Com Limited Partnership holds 21,325 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 10,008 shares. Burney owns 21,995 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd accumulated 87,767 shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 199,426 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Numerixs Inv Techs Inc stated it has 3,992 shares.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “j2 Cloud Services’ MyHealth Inbox Empowers Patients with Document Portability – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Match Group a Strong Buy on Growing Clout of Dating Apps – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grab 5 Best-in-Bracket Software Stocks for Stellar Returns – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares to 78 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,112 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold UEPS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank owns 101,192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 45,414 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 63,212 shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) owns 3,737 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,956 shares. Firsthand Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Cambridge Investment has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 17,376 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 139,828 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 70,368 shares. California Employees Retirement has 186,653 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 351,063 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Participate at Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BABB (Bank Account Based Blockchain), the Blockchain Banking and Fundraising Challenger, Announces a New Appointment to its Executive Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) CEO Herman KotzÃ© on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Supreme Court of Appeal rules in favor of Net1 in debit order case – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 27, 2018.