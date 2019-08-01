J2 Global (JCOM) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Its Stake; Scott & Selber Position in Sysco (SYY) Has Upped by $743,952 as Market Value Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 69.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 65,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 28,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 93,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.82. About 100,513 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 1.58 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 547,542 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 396,375 shares. Pnc Svcs reported 701,300 shares stake. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 686,085 shares. Mathes has invested 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bartlett & Ltd has 0.18% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 71,957 shares. 72,310 were accumulated by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt. Personal Cap reported 281,089 shares stake. 107,441 are owned by Investment House Ltd Llc. Kbc Nv owns 109,081 shares. Schroder Inv Grp holds 0% or 32,962 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Group Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 92,756 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 1,550 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.47 million activity. Libby Russell T. sold $3.81 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 289,993 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 1.29M shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.97% or 25,428 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 71,755 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Seizert Capital Lc has 0.06% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 15,071 shares. 389,999 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 17,234 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 747 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 20,151 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Company owns 36,466 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 37,969 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 364,958 shares. Charles Schwab stated it has 440,371 shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 4,390 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 49,688 shares to 898,265 shares, valued at $26.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape.