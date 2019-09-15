J2 Global (JCOM) Holder Eagle Asset Management Raised Holding; Donaldson Capital Management Cut Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Position by $30.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 71.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 67,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 162,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.48M, up from 94,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 328,512 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 90.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 164,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,253 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 182,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “J2 Global Appoints Nate Simmons as President, Cloud Services – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Everyday Health Group Acquires BabyCenter, the Leading Global Digital Parenting Resource – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is J2 Global Inc (JCOM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) -7.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 161,559 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $105.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdi by 410,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 582,466 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 217,762 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt owns 9,452 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Pzena Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny has invested 0.54% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Clark Estates New York holds 0.57% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 40,400 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated has 23,039 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 850,257 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 610 shares. Moreover, Principal Fin Gp has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 41,745 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 49,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr invested in 0.01% or 11,242 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Communications Llc owns 2,318 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62,059 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Limited. 10,660 were accumulated by Leavell Mgmt. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 81,538 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 25,802 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,319 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New Hampshire-based fund reported 16,385 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brighton Jones Llc holds 9,854 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 3,532 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability owns 40,207 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.86% or 10,550 shares. Johnson Grp Inc Inc invested in 32,878 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.85M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 1.29M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com holds 0.3% or 11,179 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 16,246 shares to 197,543 shares, valued at $33.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 1,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: ALXN, SEEL, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: REGN Wins Against AMGN, VRTX to Acquire Semma & More – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alexion (ALXN) Takeover by Amgen (AMGN) ‘Not Likely’ – Sources – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scratching Its Acquisition Itch Is Costing Amgen $2 Billion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.12 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.