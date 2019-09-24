J2 Global (JCOM) Holder Clark Estates Has Cut Its Holding by $616,000; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Regent Investment Management Lifted Position

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 402.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 4,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 5,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $376.06. About 1.51M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 40,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59 million, down from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.82. About 89,733 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $625.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 93,679 shares to 668,038 shares, valued at $38.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $76.47 million for 14.05 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) -7.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Everyday Health acquires Babycenter – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JCOM vs. COUP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Prelude Cap Lc has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd invested 0.07% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Petrus Co Lta invested in 2,691 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Macquarie owns 1.33M shares. James holds 2,575 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 14,842 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 125,971 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 714,769 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny invested 0.54% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Axa accumulated 103,100 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,559 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And has 272,508 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Lc invested in 8,037 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Matarin Cap Lc has invested 0.93% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Difficulties for Boeing Stock Are Priced In – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Court Rulings Out Of Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces a Nuclear Threat, Pt. 1 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.