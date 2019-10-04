J2 Global (JCOM) Holder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Raised Position; Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Holder Frontier Capital Management Co Has Raised Stake

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 159.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 8,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $717,000, up from 3,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.34. About 318,102 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 34,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 863,129 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.71 million, up from 828,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock increased 5.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 4.00 million shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 31/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S; 08/05/2018 – NEKTAR INITIATES PHASE 1B CLINICAL STUDY OF NKTR-358; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB)

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J2 Global +3.8% on Q1 beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “j2 Global Cut The Dividend, So I Sold My Shares – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do j2 Global, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:JCOM) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “J2 Global Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geopark Ltd by 19,198 shares to 17,663 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 22,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,269 shares, and cut its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 53,098 were accumulated by Congress Asset Ma. First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru Communication invested in 4,706 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Llc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 82,800 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 12,305 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Ls Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 3,526 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Management Llc accumulated 222,960 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 14,838 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Hrt Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 22,911 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 0% or 2,300 shares. Stifel Financial reported 271,953 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc accumulated 89,081 shares.

More notable recent Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Nektar Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Down. but Nasdaq Falls Harder – Barron’s” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Las Vegas Sands (LVS) will replace Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in S&P 500; Nektar Therapeutics to join S&P MidCap 400; The Pennant Group (PNTG) to join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nektar (NKTR) Announces Jonathan Zalevsky, Ph.D. has been promoted to Chief Research & Development Officer and Gil M. Labrucherie has been promoted to COO – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nektar Therapeutics Investors of Important October 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action – NKTR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 46,960 shares to 85,140 shares, valued at $31.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 14,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,026 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..