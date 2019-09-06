J2 Global (JCOM) Holder Brave Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Academy Capital Management Upped Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $6.36 Million as Valuation Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 14,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 83,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 69,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 157,135 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $212.73. About 10.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National (NYSE:NOV) by 22,642 shares to 380,203 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 2,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,177 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

