J2 Global (JCOM) Holder Brave Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.28 Million; Dycom Industries (DY) Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $837,180 as Market Value Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 14,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 83,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 69,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 313,276 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 18,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 49,363 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 67,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 666,935 shares traded or 81.65% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 252,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 21,201 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 44,824 shares. Scout Invs stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 290 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.02% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 34,249 shares. Bb&T owns 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 6,777 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 381,526 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Citadel Advsr Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 8,975 shares.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44 million for 13.00 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,112 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

