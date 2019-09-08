J2 Global (JCOM) Holder Bessemer Group Has Raised Stake by $798,080; Acropolis Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Shares Rose

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 9,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 86,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, up from 77,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 340,419 shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 934,413 shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $172.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,700 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

