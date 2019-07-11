J2 Global (JCOM) Holder Axa Lowered Its Stake by $3.82 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Puzo Michael J Raised Stake by $814,977 as Market Value Declined

Axa decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 44,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,432 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 58,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 180,926 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $253.47. About 527,314 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 53,514 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $71.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.48 million for 15.76 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 10,008 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 1,761 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Amer Group has 0.04% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Pzena Inv Management Limited Company reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Company holds 0.01% or 5,362 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset holds 3,400 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Weiss Multi owns 30,000 shares. Whittier has 180 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt invested in 83,856 shares or 4.05% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 132,912 shares. Moreover, Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 13 shares. Moreover, Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Company has 1.21% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Advisory Service Net Lc holds 132 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment reported 23,200 shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lincoln Natl has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,526 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bellecapital Interest Ltd owns 1,351 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Vestor Cap Lc holds 69,832 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Magnetar Lc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cumberland Ltd holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 78,666 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dearborn Limited has 178,059 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 303 are held by Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Tci Wealth Inc reported 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,226 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).